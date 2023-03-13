UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Scaling Up Sustainable And Green Coffee Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 12:50 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) --:Vietnam aims to shift the coffee industry towards more sustainable growth, so that it would ensure stable production and increase export revenue, Vietnam news Agency reported on Sunday.

Government officials and industry executives at the 2023 Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival, held in the central highland province of Dak Lak this week, said Vietnam's coffee industry would turn to green and sustainable transition to address its environmental and economic vulnerability.

Vietnam's coffee sector has to adapt quickly to a future when the suitable climate for coffee production changes, said Nguyen Tuan Ha, deputy chairman of the provincial people's committee of Dak Lak.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

