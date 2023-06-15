UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Seeks Ways To Fund Green Growth

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Vietnam seeks ways to fund green growth

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) ::Vietnam will need 368 billion U.S. dollars, or 6.8 percent of GDP per year, through 2040 to tackle climate change, the Vietnam news newspaper reported on Thursday.

Vietnam's latest power development plan estimated that the country would need 134.7 billion U.S. Dollars to shift away from coal-fired power toward renewable energy, developing new power plants and power grids, between 2021 and 2030, the report said.

Working toward the dual targets of becoming a high-income country and achieving carbon emission neutrality in the next 30 years will require Vietnam to raise large funding, according to the International Finance Corporation.

The operation of the carbon trade exchange is expected to create a framework for Vietnam to monetize reduced emissions while working toward carbon neutrality by 2050.

According to a recent report by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, total emissions will reach 928 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030 and 1.5 billion tons by 2050 in a moderate scenario.

Related Topics

Exchange Vietnam From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

2 hours ago
 Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with ..

Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with 127-hour dance marathon

2 hours ago
 Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

3 hours ago
 Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.