Vietnam Sees 6-fold Surge In Cars Imported From China

Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Around 6,630 completely built-up (CBU) cars were imported by Vietnam from China in the first four months of this year, six times higher than the volume from the same period last year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Industry insiders attributed the increasing popularity of cars imported from China to good designs and modern features, local media VnExpress reported Tuesday.

With the volume, China remained the third-largest CBU car supplier for Vietnam in the period behind Thailand and Indonesia.

The two Southeast Asian countries accounted for 79 percent of Vietnam's CBU imports over the four-month period.

Between January and April, Vietnam's total car imports marked a 56.5 percent year-on-year growth at nearly 50,200 vehicles, according to the customs department.

The country's automobile sales during the four months surged 58 percent year on year to 101,309 units, signaling a recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association.

