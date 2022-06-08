Vietnam sees fewer fires, explosions in 5 months

(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI,June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :A total of 734 fires and explosions occurred in Vietnam in the first five months of this year, down from 966 during the same period last year, the country's Fire Prevention and Fight Department said on Wednesday.

The fires and explosions killed 44 people and injured 38, causing property losses of about 112.5 billion Vietnamese dong (4.9 million U.S. Dollars).

Vietnam reported 2,230 fires and explosions in 2021, which claimed 97 lives, injured 145 people and caused property losses of some 379.4 billion Vietnamese dong (16.4 million dollars), according to the department.