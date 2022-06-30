Vietnam sees fewer traffic accidents in 6 months

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :A total of 5,684 traffic accidents occurred from January to June in Vietnam, killing 3,286 people, severely injuring 1,956, and slightly injuring 1,740, according to the country's Traffic Police Department on Thursday.

The numbers of traffic accidents and deaths declined by 10.4 percent and increased by 2.

7 percent respectively, while the numbers of severe and slight injuries decreased 6.4 percent and 27.1 respectively against the same period last year.

On average, in the first half of this year, Vietnam saw 31 traffic accidents per day which claimed 19 lives and injured 20 people.

A total of 11,454 traffic accidents occurred in Vietnam in 2021, killing over 5,700 people and injuring nearly 8,000, according to the country's General Statistics Office.