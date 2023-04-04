Vietnam sees Q1 earnings from fruit, vegetables up 11 pct amid sluggish exports

HANOI, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) --:Vietnam earned 935 million U.S. Dollars from exports of fruit and vegetables in the first quarter this year, 10.6 percent higher than a year earlier, in defiance of a gloomier forecast for the country's export-led economy, according to the country's General Statistics Office.

Fresh produce exports, a key source of hard Currency for the Southeast Asian country, has shown resilience in the face of sluggish exports which curbed the country's economic expansion in the first quarter, said the Vietnam Fruit & Vegetable Association (Vinafruit).

Shipments of fruit and vegetables to China, which normally accounts for up to 60 percent of Vietnam's total annual earnings, grew the most in the period at around 23 percent, according to the association.

Vietnam aims to promote durian as the key fruit to boost its export value to 1 billion U.S. dollars after durian exports boomed to a record high of 420 million U.S. dollars in 2022, largely as a result of the rapid growth of demand in China, Vinafruit general secretary Dang Phuc Nguyen said.