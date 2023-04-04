Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Sees Q1 Earnings From Fruit, Vegetables Up 11 Pct Amid Sluggish Exports

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Vietnam sees Q1 earnings from fruit, vegetables up 11 pct amid sluggish exports

HANOI, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) --:Vietnam earned 935 million U.S. Dollars from exports of fruit and vegetables in the first quarter this year, 10.6 percent higher than a year earlier, in defiance of a gloomier forecast for the country's export-led economy, according to the country's General Statistics Office.

Fresh produce exports, a key source of hard Currency for the Southeast Asian country, has shown resilience in the face of sluggish exports which curbed the country's economic expansion in the first quarter, said the Vietnam Fruit & Vegetable Association (Vinafruit).

Shipments of fruit and vegetables to China, which normally accounts for up to 60 percent of Vietnam's total annual earnings, grew the most in the period at around 23 percent, according to the association.

Vietnam aims to promote durian as the key fruit to boost its export value to 1 billion U.S. dollars after durian exports boomed to a record high of 420 million U.S. dollars in 2022, largely as a result of the rapid growth of demand in China, Vinafruit general secretary Dang Phuc Nguyen said.

Related Topics

Exports China Vietnam From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Far ..

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Farmers

7 minutes ago
 ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patie ..

ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patients, their families in Latakia

18 minutes ago
 DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

1 hour ago
 SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK electio ..

SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK elections

2 hours ago
 President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘Nati ..

President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘National Order of the Lion’

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate faci ..

AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate facility with syndicate of 13 bank ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.