Vietnam Seizes 7 Tons Of Elephant Ivory Smuggled From Africa

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Vietnam seizes 7 tons of elephant ivory smuggled from Africa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Vietnamese authorities seized roughly 7 tons of ivory in one of the biggest hauls on record as the country steps up its fight against wildlife trafficking, Vietnam news Agency reported on Monday.

This is the largest wildlife trafficking case ever cracked by customs authorities in the northern port city of Hai Phong.

The seizure came after three containers came under suspicion, officials said, as they were declared to be loaded with peanuts originating from the Republic of Angola, passing through Singapore, and destined for Vietnam.

On inspection, authorities found the illegal cargo of contraband elephant ivory hidden in a 20-foot container, local media reported.

Hai Phong customs authorities last month seized more than 600 kilograms of ivory smuggled from Africa.

