Vietnam Steps Up Fight Against Air Drug Smuggling After Latest Bust

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 12:10 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) --:Vietnam's Ministry of Finance has set up a working group to combat airborne smuggling after four flight attendants were arrested last week over drug trafficking from France to Vietnam, local media reported on Tuesday.

Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc has signed a decision on forming a group consisting of eight members from relevant ministries and agencies including public security, customs authorities, and market management, led by the head of the national steering committee for combating against smuggling, commercial frauds and counterfeit goods.

The working group is assigned to oversee air smuggling, collecting information on illegal transportation of goods through international airports and coordinating forces of action to handle special cases.

