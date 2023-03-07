Vietnam steps up fight against wildlife trafficking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) --:Vietnam has enhanced efforts against illegal wildlife trade and its impact on biodiversity, through a wide range of measures from raising public awareness to strengthening law enforcement including increased penalties for offenders, local newspaper Vietnam news reported on Tuesday.

The Vietnamese government has made law enforcement an urgent priority by improving the legal and regulatory framework, boosting law enforcement capacity, and facilitating coordination between enforcement agencies, said Do Quang Tung, director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development's endangered wildlife conservation project.