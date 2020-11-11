Vietnam targets GDP growth of 6 pct in 2021: top legislature

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Vietnam would strive to achieve a GDP growth of around 6 percent in 2021 while effectively combating the COVID-19 pandemic, its top legislature said.

The target, as part of the socio-economic development plan for 2021, was approved on Wednesday by the National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam, the country's top legislature, during the 10th session of its 14th tenure.

Under the plan, Vietnam will also strive to curb its consumer price index (CPI) growth to around 4 percent and post GDP per capita at some 3,700 U.S. Dollars, Vietnam News Agency reported.

In 2021, the country will focus on effectively preventing and combating the COVID-19 epidemic, and on socio-economic recovery and development, according to the news agency.

To achieve the targets, the NA urged the government to keep working on controlling and minimizing the impacts of COVID-19 and other diseases, as well as to accelerate research and international cooperation in the COVID-19 vaccines. The government was also asked to promote export and develop the domestic market, with importance attached to stimulating consumer demand, said the news agency.

Vietnam's GDP grew 2.12 percent in the first nine months of this year, the lowest rate in the 2011-2020 period, according to the country's General Statistics Office.

In a report released in October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast Vietnam's economic growth would stand at 1.6 percent this year before rebounding to 6.7 percent in 2021.