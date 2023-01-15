UrduPoint.com

Vietnam To Cooperate With China To Facilitate Entry Following Reopening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Vietnamese local authorities are working closely with their Chinese counterparts to implement cooperation activities in the interests of both sides after China's optimization of COVID-19 response policies on Jan. 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Vietnamese nationals who wish to travel to other countries, including China, should follow the updates on visa policies, immigration and COVID-19 regulations of the countries, deputy spokesperson for the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang told a press briefing.

Regarding collaboration between Vietnam and China to ensure the flow of goods, Hang said authorities of both countries have maintained regular exchanges and made efforts to ensure trade activities and supply chains are maintained smoothly while implementing a joint statement made during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong's visit to China last year and in the spirit of high-level discussions.

During the Lunar New Year, a number of Chinese border gates will apply measures to facilitate customs clearance including customs clearance by prior appointment, she noted.

Localities and local enterprises need to update themselves on this information, and work with their Chinese partners to develop a plan for transportation and customs clearance of goods, Hang said.

