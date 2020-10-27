UrduPoint.com
Vietnam To Evacuate Half A Million As Typhoon Molave Approaches

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Quang Nam, Vietnam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Flood-ravaged Vietnam has begun evacuating more than half a million people from its central coastal region as it braces for Typhoon Molave, the fourth storm to hit the country in weeks.

Schools and beaches have been closed and many flights cancelled ahead of the severe typhoon.

It is forecast to make landfall south of Danang around 1:00 pm (0600 GMT) Wednesday, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometres (85 miles) per hour, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

More heavy rain is expected across the region, which has since early October suffered severe flooding and landslides that have claimed 130 lives.

Floodwater has inundated 178,000 homes, said the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

With some houses still under water, residents are preparing for the arrival of Molave, which killed at least three people as it blew through the central Philippines.

"Molave will be one of the worst storms, with the strongest winds, of the past 20 years," said Hoang Phuc Lam, deputy head of Vietnam's national forecasting centre, according to state media.

More than 500,000 people will be moved to temporary accommodation, Vietnam's Disaster Management Authority said.

Vietnam is prone to natural disasters in the rainy season between June and November, with central coastal provinces commonly worst affected.

