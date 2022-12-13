HANOI, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) --:Vietnam aims to further push its coffee industry in the international market by focusing on sustainable development and intensively-processing methods, according to the country's ministry of agriculture and rural development on Tuesday.

The country's coffee industry has made steady headway in the international competitiveness rankings with a processing capacity of 2.36 million tons per year, Vietnam news Agency said.

The industry should shift its focus to intensively-processing methods to improve its position in the international scene and integrate digital technology into coffee production to enhance the links among players along the supply chain, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.

The country has the highest yields globally with an output of 2.4 tons of coffee per hectare, higher than those of the runner-ups, according to Gro Intelligence, a global agriculture data provider.

In the first 11 months of this year, Vietnam reaped more than 3.5 billion U.S. Dollars from exporting over 1.5 million tons of coffee, up 31.5 percent and 10.2 percent year on year, respectively, according to the country's General Statistics Office.