UrduPoint.com

Vietnam To Greet 100 Millionth Citizen In April

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Vietnam to greet 100 millionth citizen in April

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) --:Vietnam is preparing to mark the birth of its 100 millionth citizen next month with a publicity campaign to promote the positive effect of population growth on the economy, Vietnam news Agency reported on Sunday.

According to the General Statistics Office, Vietnam had 99.2 million citizens as of April 2022, making it the 15th most populous country in the world and among the third most populous in Southeast Asia.

The country's statistics office said in the face of rising global economic competition, every country is seeking to achieve competitive advantage through human resources.

Thus Vietnam sees the birth of its 100 millionth citizen as "a proud landmark", combined with policies to incentivize economy and investment growth, in raising the national profile among the international community, said the statistics office.

The government has planned a publicity campaign in mid-April, including a parade and a meeting ceremony to welcome the birth of the 100 millionth citizen.

Related Topics

World Vietnam April Sunday Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

5 minutes ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

5 minutes ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

5 minutes ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

5 minutes ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

5 minutes ago
 PPP paying special attention to solving public pro ..

PPP paying special attention to solving public problems: Turi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.