Vietnam to ramp up vaccination amid high risk of importing wild polio virus

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) --:Vietnam is accelerating efforts to vaccinate children against polio amid a global surge in a variant of the poliovirus, Vietnam news Agency reported on Tuesday.

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has urged local health authorities to administer polio vaccinations to children, especially those born in 2021 and 2022, the two years when the COVID-19 pandemic occurred.

As a result of social distancing practices to limit the spread of COVID-19, childhood immunization rates for polio have dropped to the lowest level in the past 20 years, putting millions of children at risk of exposure to the preventable disease, said the epidemiology institute under the Ministry of Health.

Vietnam uses two types of the vaccine in the fight to eradicate polio, oral polio vaccine (OPV) and inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) given as a shot in the leg or arm.

Only 69.4 percent of minors as young as two months old received the oral polio vaccine and 80.4 percent of eligible five-month-olds got injections of the vaccine in 2021.

The inoculation rates rose in 2022 to 70.1 percent for oral vaccine and 89.2 percent for inactivated poliovirus vaccine, said the health ministry.