Vietnam to see a boom in livestream fruit sales

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) --:Selling fresh fruit and agricultural products through live streaming will likely boom in Vietnam, urging the country to improve its e-commerce logistics infrastructure, local newspaper Vietnam news reported on Monday, citing experts' forecast.

Many farmers, cooperatives, businesses and start-ups have changed their sales methods in the Southeast Asian country, integrating live streaming to promote and sell their products on social networks and e-commerce platforms, the newspaper reported.

To attract customers to buy goods via live streaming events, most businesses and stores reduced prices and allowed customers to return goods and get a refund if they found the goods to be of low quality, according to the newspaper.

Do Quang Huy, an e-commerce expert, said promoting online sales is a trend that should attract strong investment, however, fresh agricultural products require fast delivery.