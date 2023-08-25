Open Menu

Vietnam To Tighten Management Of Planting Areas To Improve Agriculture Exports

HANOI, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Vietnam will develop a database and software for tightening the management of planting areas and packaging facilities to serve agricultural product export, according to its Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The ministry will also expand export markets, diversify goods, and support localities and businesses to meet the requirements of the markets, local newspaper Vietnam news reported, citing Hoang Trung, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

It will provide more professional guidance and training for local officials on regulations of importing countries, the newspaper cited the official on Friday.

A total of 6,883 planting area codes and 1,588 agricultural-product packing facility codes have been granted so far in Vietnam, mostly in the Mekong Delta region, according to Huynh Tan Dat, director of the ministry's Plant Protection Department.

These codes mainly focus on main export products such as mango, dragon fruit, longan, rice and durian, he said.

In the first seven months of this year, Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports surged 68.1 percent year on year to over 3.2 billion U.S. Dollars with China among the largest importers, according to the country's General Statistics Office.

