UrduPoint.com

Vietnam To Use Biometric Technology At Airports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Vietnam to use biometric technology at airports

HANOI, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) --:Vietnam is planning to place facial recognition technology at civil airports for greater security and increased efficiency, the national broadcaster Vietnam Television reported Thursday, citing a statement by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

The country's aviation regulator said it is testing the use of biometrics throughout the airports in the first quarter of this year.

The biometric data is used for authentication and verification of passengers, which would help "ensure social order and security" by detecting those traveling on false identity documents and wanted criminals who are prohibited from boarding commercial aircraft, the aviation authority emphasized.

