Vietnam tops table at 9th Southeast Asia Karate Championships

(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The ninth Southeast Asia Karate Championships ended with Vietnam topping the table, followed by Indonesia and Malaysia, the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) said in a news release on Monday.

The event was held from Friday to Sunday at the Karate Training Center of the Royal University of Phnom Penh, with 121 participants from Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and host nation Cambodia.

Vietnam recorded a haul of five gold, five silver and three bronze medals, followed by Indonesia with five gold, three silver and six bronze medals.

Malaysia had five golds, three silvers and four bronzes.

Cambodia came in fourth and Thailand finished fifth.

Samady Sivathna, vice president of the Cambodia Karate Federation, said the tournament was a good opportunity to assess the progress made by Cambodian athletes ahead of the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

"As the host of the tournament for the first time, we're very pleased to see our athletes winning one gold, one silver and five bronze medals," he said. "Before the competition, we expected to earn bronze medals only."