Vietnam Traffic Accidents Down In 4 Months

Published April 29, 2022

Vietnam traffic accidents down in 4 months

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :A total of 3,808 traffic accidents occurred from January to April in Vietnam, killing 2,276 people and injuring 2,431, down 15.4 percent year on year, according to the country's Traffic Police Department on Friday.

On average, in the first four months of this year, Vietnam saw 31 traffic accidents per day which claimed 19 lives and injured 20 people.

A total of 11,454 traffic accidents occurred in Vietnam in 2021, killing over 5,700 people and injuring nearly 8,000, according to the country's General Statistics Office.

