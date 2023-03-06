Vietnam urges localities to take immediate action to tackle air pollution

HANOI, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :-- Many localities in Vietnam including the capital city of Hanoi have been urged to take swift action to address the increasingly severe air pollution problem, local newspaper Vietnam news reported on Monday.

The air quality in Hanoi and other localities is worsening, negatively impacting people's health and economic activities, said the Department of Environmental Pollution Control under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in a recent document.

Compounding this, the current weather conditions are disadvantageous for the diffusion of air pollutants, which makes dust stay longer in the air, the newspaper cited the department as reporting.