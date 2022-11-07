UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Wood Export Up 11.4 Pct In 10 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Vietnam wood export up 11.4 pct in 10 months

HANOI, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) --:Vietnam exported nearly 13.5 billion U.S. Dollars worth of wood and wood products in the first 10 months of this year, up 11.4 percent year on year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Monday.

In October alone, the country raked in about 1.2 billion dollars from exporting wood and wood products, posting a 25.9-percent year-on-year increase.

Vietnam targets to become the world's leading wood processing hub for export. Its wood export turnover is forecast to reach 25 billion dollars by 2030, according to the administration.

However, the wood sector is facing difficulties as the inflation in many major countries may make consumers tighten their spending and wood orders in key markets decline, said Bui Chinh Nghia, deputy director general of the Vietnam Administration of Forestry.

In 2021, Vietnam reaped over 14.8 billion dollars from exporting wood and wood products, which increased 19.7 percent year on year and accounted for 4.4 percent of the country's total export revenue, with China, Japan, and the United States among the major markets.

Related Topics

World China Japan United States Vietnam Hub May October Market From Billion

Recent Stories

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

2 hours ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

2 hours ago
 Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future abo ..

Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future about climate change: PM

3 hours ago
 SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Im ..

SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branc ..

Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branch's claim about Swati's stay

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.