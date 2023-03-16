Vietnamese businesses seeing profits in going green

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Vietnam's businesses have gradually shifted to applying green practices as consumers are increasingly putting the environment and ethical issues at the heart of their spending decisions, local media reported on Thursday.

Global consumers are switching their purchase behavior towards being more sustainable, said Vo Tan Thanh, vice president of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, at a seminar on the green economy.

Vietnam has signed 15 free trade agreements, including several new-generation pacts with strict environmental and sustainable development clauses, he added, highlighting the fact that a green economy and sustainable development are irreversible trends in the world.

Surveys show that many Vietnamese consumers have become more environmentally conscious and are willing to pay a premium for items like energy-efficient electrical appliances. They might also spend more on eco-friendly fashion brands or products made with biodegradable plastic.