Vietnamese spring calligraphy festival to return after two-year hiatus

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The annual Spring Calligraphy Festival will be held in Vietnam's capital Hanoi on Jan. 15 following two years of hiatus due to COVID-19, Vietnam News Agency reported on Friday.

This year's festival, to be held at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi, will gather 50 calligraphers nationwide, the news agency reported.

The event, aiming to honor the art and local tradition of writing, will feature an exhibition of calligraphic works, culinary delights, folk games, traditional music performances and water puppet shows, it said.

Le Xuan Kieu, director of the Center for Scientific and Cultural Activities of Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam, said preparations have been finished, ready to serve tourists in coming days.