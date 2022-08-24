UrduPoint.com

Vietnamese Students Awarded Chinese Government Scholarship

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 01:00 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Chinese embassy in Vietnam on Wednesday awarded 39 Vietnamese students with the Chinese Government Scholarship.

At a ceremony held at the embassy, four representatives of the Vietnamese students received the scholarships and admission letters to Chinese universities from Peng Shituan and Zheng Dawei, respectively cultural counselor and education counselor of the Chinese embassy.

In his speech, Peng said over the past two years, education authorities from China and Vietnam have been working together to help Vietnamese students in China continue studying, as in 2020 and 2021, over 12,000 Vietnamese students completed their studies at Chinese schools despite difficulties.

Based on sound COVID-19 prevention and control, Chinese authorities are currently creating conditions for more Vietnamese students to return to China to study more efficiently, said Peng.

At the event, Zheng extended his congratulations to the recipients of the scholarships, encouraging them to contribute to the people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and Vietnam, and promote friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

