UrduPoint.com

Vietnamese Tourist City Pledges To Phase Out Dog And Cat Meat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 10:40 AM

Vietnamese tourist city pledges to phase out dog and cat meat

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A popular Vietnamese tourist city has pledged to phase out selling cat and dog meat, officials said Friday, a first in a nation where some consider the animals a delicacy.

An estimated five million canines are consumed every year in Vietnam -- the second highest in the world behind China -- with some believing eating the meat can help dispel bad luck.

Authorities in Hoi An, a historic trading port and World Heritage site, signed a deal with animal rights group Four Paws International promising to phase out sales and consumption of cat and dog meat.

"We want to help promote animal welfare through rabies eradication, phasing out the dog and cat meat trade, and making the city a premier destination for tourism," vice city mayor Nguyen The Hung said.

Julie Sanders from Four Paws International said it was a watershed moment that might set an example for other places in Vietnam.

A national poll commissioned by the animal rights group this year found only an estimated 6.3 percent of 600 Vietnamese surveyed consume the four-pawed creatures -- with 88 percent supporting a ban.

The custom has waned as incomes rise and the affluent keep the animals as pets but dog meat remains readily available in Hanoi with some dismissive of animal welfare concerns.

"I don't think anyone should ban the eating of dog meat. It's our culture," Hanoi resident Phan Van Cuong told AFP.

In 2018, Hanoi officials encouraged people to stop eating dog meat as it was damaging the capital's reputation and there were health concerns it could lead to deadly rabies infections.

Related Topics

World China Van Lead Hanoi Vietnam SITE 2018 From Lucky Cement Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th December 2021

2 hours ago
 In presence of Hamdan bin Mohammed,third edition o ..

In presence of Hamdan bin Mohammed,third edition of Gov Games kicks off at Expo ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Chairperson of Russ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Chairperson of Russian FARF Federation Council, U ..

10 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General meets members of Higher Commi ..

UN Secretary-General meets members of Higher Committee of Human Fraternity in Ne ..

11 hours ago
 Republican Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Develop US ..

Republican Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Develop US Oil Production on Federal Land

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.