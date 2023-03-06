HANOI, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) --:Vietnam reported freight volumes through its airports fell 28.2 percent to 168,000 tons in the first two months of this year compared with the same period last year amid growing economic uncertainty, mainly fuelled by high inflation and the Ukraine-Russia conflict, local media VnExpress reported on Monday, quoting cargo carriers as saying.

Meanwhile, air cargo volumes handled by local carriers, both passenger planes and freighter aircraft, were down 14.2 percent year-on-year to 42,500 tons during January and February, suggesting a fresh challenge to an air freight market that was already hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.