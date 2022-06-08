UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Animal Feed Import Down Slightly In 5 Months

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 04:00 PM

HANOI, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Vietnam spent over 2 billion U.S. Dollars importing animal feeds and materials for animal feed production in the first five months of this year, down 2.3 percent against the same period last year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs on Wednesday.

The largest suppliers included Argentina, Brazil, China and the United States.

Last year, Vietnam spent more than 4.9 billion dollars importing animal feeds and materials for animal feed production, up 28.

4 percent year on year, with the biggest import markets being Argentina, Brazil, China and the United States, said the department.

Meanwhile, between January and May, Vietnam imported more than 1.9 million tons of wheat worth over 719 million dollars, seeing respective year-on-year increases of 3.3 percent and 40.3 percent, and spent more than 1.2 billion dollars importing nearly 3.6 million tons of corn, up 6.2 percent and down 19.3 percent, respectively.

