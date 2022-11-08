(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Vietnam spent over 4.5 billion U.S. Dollars importing animal feeds and materials for animal feed production in the first 10 months of this year, up 9.2 percent against the same period last year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Tuesday.

The largest suppliers included Argentina, Brazil, China, Hungary, India and the United States.

Last year, Vietnam spent more than 4.9 billion dollars importing animal feeds and materials for animal feed production, up 28.4 percent year on year, with the biggest import markets being Argentina, Brazil, China and the United States, said the department.