UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Auto Sales Up Slightly In 2021

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Vietnam's auto sales up slightly in 2021

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 304,149 units of automobile were sold in the Vietnamese market in 2021, up 3 percent year-on-year, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association said on Tuesday.

Specifically, sales of domestically assembled automobiles went down 10 percent to some 168,400 units, while those of imported ones rose 24 percent from the previous year to nearly 135,800, according to the association.

In December 2021, Vietnamese consumers bought 46,759 units, up 21 percent from November and down 2.

3 percent year-on-year.

Regardless of difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, people's demand remained at a high level thanks to promotion programs by suppliers and new policy on registration fee reduction, leading to better automobile sales in the past few months, local experts said.

In 2021, Vietnam spent nearly 8.7 billion U.S. Dollars on importing completely-built automobiles and components for assembly, posting a year-on-year surge of 36.2 percent, according to the country's General Statistics Office.

Related Topics

Assembly Vietnam November December Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Group visa must before departing for pilgrimage to ..

Group visa must before departing for pilgrimage to Syria: Religious Ministry

4 minutes ago
 FIA launches crackdown against illegal currency sm ..

FIA launches crackdown against illegal currency smuggling

4 minutes ago
 MWMC constitutes 100 members special squad for fur ..

MWMC constitutes 100 members special squad for further cleanliness

4 minutes ago
 Opposition disrupts NA proceeding on pretext of mi ..

Opposition disrupts NA proceeding on pretext of ministers' absence: Hammad Azhar ..

4 minutes ago
 12 dead, 893 injured in 847 accidents in Punjab

12 dead, 893 injured in 847 accidents in Punjab

13 minutes ago
 Pakistani students cheer for Beijing 2022 Olympic ..

Pakistani students cheer for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.