HANOI, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Vietnam spent nearly 3.7 billion U.S. Dollars on importing completely-built automobiles and components for assembly in the first five months of this year, posting a year-on-year decrease of 0.2 percent.

Specifically, the country imported 55,989 completely-built automobiles worth more than 1.4 billion U.S. dollars in the five-month period, down 14.9 percent in volume and 6.3 percent in value, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade on Tuesday.

Last year, Vietnam spent nearly 8.7 billion U.S. dollars importing automobiles and components for assembly, up 36.2 percent against 2020, according to the General Statistics Office.