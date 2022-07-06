(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) --:Vietnam spent around 4.4 billion U.S. Dollars on importing completely-built automobiles and components for assembly in the first half of this year, posting a year-on-year decrease of 1.

7 percent.

Specifically, the country imported 65,836 completely-built automobiles worth more than 1.6 billion U.S. dollars in the period, down 18.8 percent in volume and 11.1 percent in value, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade on Wednesday.