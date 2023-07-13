HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) --:Total vehicle sales in Vietnam in the first half of this year hit 137,327 units, down 32 percent year-on-year, local media reported on Thursday, citing the Vietnam automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA).

The sales of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and special-use vehicles declined by 37 percent, 11 percent and 65 percent, respectively, Vietnam News Agency reported.

As the government approved the reduction of 50 percent of the registration fee for new cars manufactured and assembled in Vietnam from July 1, it is forecast that the Vietnamese auto market will prosper in the coming months, the news agency reported, citing experts.

In June alone, about 23,800 vehicles were sold in Vietnam, up 15 percent from the previous month, according to VAMA.