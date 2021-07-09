UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam's Biggest City Enters Two-week Coronavirus Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:20 AM

Vietnam's biggest city enters two-week coronavirus lockdown

Hanoi, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Vietnam's economic hub Ho Chi Minh City began a two-week lockdown Friday in the hope to contain the country's worst Covid-19 virus outbreak.

The city of nine million had previously been subjected to travel restrictions for a month but infection rates were steadily rising -- with more than 9,400 cases registered.

Before the outbreak kicked off in late April, Vietnam had recorded fewer than 3,000 cases across the entire country.

Vietnamese authorities are not using the term lockdown but are calling the measures "social isolation orders".

Ho Chi Minh City residents are now barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are only allowed to leave home to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies.

Police have set up check-points at city borders and only those with negative test results can get in.

Airlines can carry a maximum of 1,700 passengers to the capital Hanoi per day, aviation authorities said, while trains between Vietnam's two major destinations have been suspended.

"Our busy city has become extremely quiet," Tran Phuong, a Saigonese resident told AFP.

"I am anxious that these strict measures cannot help because the virus is now deep across the community." Vietnam had once been hailed as a model for virus containment as a result of extensive contact tracing and strict quarantine rules.

All close contacts of virus patients have been put under state-controlled quarantine facilities.

Ho Chi Minh City was the first to adjust the strict policy, allowing close contacts to home quarantine because state-run isolation centres are overloaded.

Earlier state media reported more than 80 inmates and guards had tested positive at the city's Chi Hoa jail.

Gunshots rang out from inside the prison Tuesday, but it remains unclear what had happened.

Vietnam is juggling its desire to contain the virus with its economic growth goals.

The country has been among the best performing economies in Asia, reporting strong growth of 6.61 percent in the second quarter.

"The lockdown... is too hard. It will severely affect people. Our business has been suspended, so no income. Our life has been quite difficult," motorbike parts trader Nguyen Thi My Dung told AFP.

Vietnam, which has a population of close to 100 million, has administered almost four million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Authorities want to reach herd immunity by the end of the year or early 2022.

Vietnam is developing its own vaccines and has ordered millions of doses from abroad.

Related Topics

Business Jail Immunity Buy Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Hub April Media From Best Asia Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 9, 2021 in Pakistan

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad operates first flight to Mykonos in Greece

8 hours ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

9 hours ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

9 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.