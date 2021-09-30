UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Biggest City To Resume Most Activities From Oct. 1

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Vietnam's biggest city to resume most activities from Oct. 1

HANOI, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:Authorities of Vietnam's southern Ho Chi Minh City will resume most of the normal activities and services from Friday after over four months of stringent social distancing measures imposed in the country's biggest city and current COVID-19 hotspot.

According to a directive released Thursday, facilities in the city allowed to resume normal activities include industrial parks, construction sites, wholesale markets, traditional markets and foreign representative offices, among others.

However, restaurants and eateries can still only provide takeaway and delivery services, while hair salons, sightseeing tours, arts and sports events, weddings and funerals, are allowed to run in a limited size.

Businesses considered as posing high COVID-19 infection risks will continue to be suspended, including bars, spas, karaoke and massage parlors, cinemas, discos and others.

As of Wednesday, Ho Chi Minh City has recorded over 380,000 locally acquired COVID-19 cases since late April when the latest and worst wave of COVID-19 hit the Southeast Asian country, according to the municipal center for disease control.

Related Topics

Sports Tours Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam April Market From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on de ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdu ..

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes representatives of 19 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes representatives of 192 countries participating in E ..

16 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversar ..

Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversary of Independence

26 minutes ago
 President directs GSV for revival of football in P ..

President directs GSV for revival of football in Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new tradi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new trading floor at Abu Dhabi Securiti ..

46 minutes ago
 ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions ..

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions to support local exporters

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.