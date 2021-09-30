HANOI, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:Authorities of Vietnam's southern Ho Chi Minh City will resume most of the normal activities and services from Friday after over four months of stringent social distancing measures imposed in the country's biggest city and current COVID-19 hotspot.

According to a directive released Thursday, facilities in the city allowed to resume normal activities include industrial parks, construction sites, wholesale markets, traditional markets and foreign representative offices, among others.

However, restaurants and eateries can still only provide takeaway and delivery services, while hair salons, sightseeing tours, arts and sports events, weddings and funerals, are allowed to run in a limited size.

Businesses considered as posing high COVID-19 infection risks will continue to be suspended, including bars, spas, karaoke and massage parlors, cinemas, discos and others.

As of Wednesday, Ho Chi Minh City has recorded over 380,000 locally acquired COVID-19 cases since late April when the latest and worst wave of COVID-19 hit the Southeast Asian country, according to the municipal center for disease control.