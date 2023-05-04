HANOI, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) --:Applications to start new businesses in Vietnam rose 12.3 percent in April from March, suggesting economic activity may be picking up again, although global outlook uncertainties continue to pose a risk to growth, Vietnam news Agency reported on Thursday.

Total business applications inched up 0.

6 percent from a year earlier to nearly 50,000 in the first four months after a year-on-year fall of 2 percent in the first quarter, said the General Statistics Office (GSO).

However, the data showed the registered capital by new firms slumped 26.8 percent to 465 trillion Vietnamese dong (about 19.7 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-April period, indicating that businesses have refrained from boosting investments amid a slowing economy and sluggish market.