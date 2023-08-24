Open Menu

Vietnam's Capital City Aims For 75 Pct Urbanization Rate By 2030

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Vietnam's capital city aims for 75 pct urbanization rate by 2030

HANOI, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) --:Vietnamese capital city Hanoi sets the target to have an urbanization rate of 60-62 percent by 2025 and up to 75 percent by 2030, local newspaper Vietnam news reported on Thursday.

Under the new plan, the share of public transport users in the city will reach 30-35 percent by 2025 and increase to 45-50 percent by 2030, the newspaper said.

The anticipated average green space per urban dweller is projected to be around 7.8-8.1 sq.m per individual by 2025 and approximately 12-14 sq.m per individual by 2030.

For the 2026-2030 period, the city's gross domestic product (GDP) is forecasted to grow at an annual rate of 8-8.

5 percent, with a per capita GDP ranging between 12,000-13,000 U.S. Dollars, the newspaper reported.

Hanoi is also committed to refurbishing and financing the establishment of new hospitals. The ambition is to elevate the total number of beds in medical facilities to about 21,880 beds by 2025 and 24,380 beds by 2030.

It is expected that a hospital bed ratio for urban healthcare institutions will reach 2.8 per 1,000 individuals by 2025, and 3.2 by 2030, maintaining at least 15 doctors for every 10,000 individuals.

Related Topics

Hanoi Vietnam Share

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers advances sustainability agenda

Dubai Chambers advances sustainability agenda

3 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

33 minutes ago
 IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshak ..

IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshakhana verdict today

1 hour ago
 Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit

2 hours ago
 UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG sum ..

UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG summit

2 hours ago
President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls dat ..

President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls date

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

13 hours ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

13 hours ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous