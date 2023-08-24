HANOI, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) --:Vietnamese capital city Hanoi sets the target to have an urbanization rate of 60-62 percent by 2025 and up to 75 percent by 2030, local newspaper Vietnam news reported on Thursday.

Under the new plan, the share of public transport users in the city will reach 30-35 percent by 2025 and increase to 45-50 percent by 2030, the newspaper said.

The anticipated average green space per urban dweller is projected to be around 7.8-8.1 sq.m per individual by 2025 and approximately 12-14 sq.m per individual by 2030.

For the 2026-2030 period, the city's gross domestic product (GDP) is forecasted to grow at an annual rate of 8-8.

5 percent, with a per capita GDP ranging between 12,000-13,000 U.S. Dollars, the newspaper reported.

Hanoi is also committed to refurbishing and financing the establishment of new hospitals. The ambition is to elevate the total number of beds in medical facilities to about 21,880 beds by 2025 and 24,380 beds by 2030.

It is expected that a hospital bed ratio for urban healthcare institutions will reach 2.8 per 1,000 individuals by 2025, and 3.2 by 2030, maintaining at least 15 doctors for every 10,000 individuals.