Vietnam's Carmakers Seek Government Support For More Self-sufficient Supply Chain

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

HANOI, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) --:Vietnam's automotive companies have called for government support to make the country's car supply chain more self-sufficient, the Vietnam news reported Friday.

Vietnam's automotive component industry has lagged behind other Southeast Asian countries, let alone on international levels, as currently only 7-10 percent of components and parts used in 9-seat passenger cars manufactured in the country are locally made, compared to the 60-80 percent level in Thailand, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

