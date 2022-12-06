UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Chemical Imports Up 25 Pct In 11 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Vietnam's chemical imports up 25 pct in 11 months

HANOI, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) --:Vietnam spent over 8.5 billion U.S. Dollars importing chemicals and more than 8.1 billion U.S. dollars importing chemical products in the first 11 months of this year, up 25 percent and 15.6 percent year-on-year respectively.

Vietnam's biggest suppliers of chemicals and chemical products included China, Japan and South Korea, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs on Tuesday.

In the 11-month period, the country exported over 2.9 billion dollars of chemicals and roughly 2.3 billion dollars of chemical products, surging 32.5 percent and 28.2 percent respectively.

Related Topics

China Japan South Korea Vietnam Billion

Recent Stories

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

7 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

49 minutes ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.