HANOI, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) --:Vietnam spent over 8.5 billion U.S. Dollars importing chemicals and more than 8.1 billion U.S. dollars importing chemical products in the first 11 months of this year, up 25 percent and 15.6 percent year-on-year respectively.

Vietnam's biggest suppliers of chemicals and chemical products included China, Japan and South Korea, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs on Tuesday.

In the 11-month period, the country exported over 2.9 billion dollars of chemicals and roughly 2.3 billion dollars of chemical products, surging 32.5 percent and 28.2 percent respectively.