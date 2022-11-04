UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Chemical Imports Up 27.8 Pct In 10 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

HANOI, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Vietnam spent nearly 7.9 billion U.S. Dollars importing chemicals and over 7.4 billion dollars importing chemical products in the first 10 months of this year, up 27.8 percent and 16.8 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Vietnam's biggest suppliers of chemicals and chemical products included China, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea during the cited period, according to the General Statistics Office on Friday.

In the 10-month period, the Southeast Asian country exported roughly 2.7 billion dollars of chemicals and approximately 2.1 billion dollars of chemical products, surging 40.8 percent and 31.2 percent, respectively.

In 2021, Vietnam spent more than 7.6 billion dollars importing chemicals, and nearly 7.7 billion dollars importing chemical products, mainly from China, said the office.

