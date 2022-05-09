HANOI, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Vietnam spent over 4.8 billion U.S. Dollars on cloth imports in the first four months of this year, posting a rise of 10.3 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office on Monday.

Between January and April, Vietnam imported some 469,000 tons of cotton worth more than 1.2 billion dollars, down 18.6 percent in volume and up 23.

4 percent in value year on year.

Over the period, the country also spent 928 million dollars importing 370,000 tons of yarn, up 6.1 percent and down 9 percent respectively year on year.

Last year, Vietnam spent nearly 14.4 billion dollars importing cloth and earned more than 32.7 billion dollars from exporting garments and textiles, according to the office.

China was Vietnam's largest supplier of cloth in 2021.