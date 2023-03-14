(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) --:Vietnam's consumer market is expected to expand 8 percent to 9 percent this year after getting off a solid recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, Vietnam news reported on Tuesday.

Vietnam's total goods retail sales and consumer service revenues increased 19.8 percent year on year to approximately 5,679.9 trillion Vietnamese dong (about 239 billion U.S.

Dollars) in 2022, higher than an official target of just 8 percent and the previous year's growth of 10.15 percent, according to the General Statistics Office.

Domestic consumption plays a fundamental role in the country's economic development and is a main driving force boosting growth. The consumer market created 7.2 million jobs last year, equivalent to 14.7 percent of the country's total labor force, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.