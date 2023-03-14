UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Consumer Market Forecast To Expand 8-9 Pct In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Vietnam's consumer market forecast to expand 8-9 pct in 2023

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) --:Vietnam's consumer market is expected to expand 8 percent to 9 percent this year after getting off a solid recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, Vietnam news reported on Tuesday.

Vietnam's total goods retail sales and consumer service revenues increased 19.8 percent year on year to approximately 5,679.9 trillion Vietnamese dong (about 239 billion U.S.

Dollars) in 2022, higher than an official target of just 8 percent and the previous year's growth of 10.15 percent, according to the General Statistics Office.

Domestic consumption plays a fundamental role in the country's economic development and is a main driving force boosting growth. The consumer market created 7.2 million jobs last year, equivalent to 14.7 percent of the country's total labor force, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Related Topics

Vietnam Market From Industry Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

27 minutes ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

10 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.