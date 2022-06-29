UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's CPI Up 2.44 Pct In 6 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 01:00 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Vietnam's consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.44 percent year on year in the first six months of this year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Wednesday.

In the first half of 2022, items posting the most significant price hikes included transport with a 17.43 percent rise, beverages and cigarettes with a 2.

76 percent increase, and housing and construction materials with a 2.01 percent increase.

Compared to May, the index grew by 0.69 percent, contributed by price hikes for nine out of the 11 items in the calculation basket. The increase was driven by factors such as soaring petroleum prices and rising prices of essential commodities and services, according to the office.

In 2021, Vietnam saw the CPI rise 1.84 percent compared to the previous year, the lowest level since 2016.

