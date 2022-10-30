UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's CPI Up 2.89 Pct In 10 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2022 | 02:40 PM

HANOI, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) --:Vietnam's consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.89 percent year on year in the first 10 months of this year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Sunday.

In the January-October period, items posting the most significant price hikes included transport with a 13.59 percent rise, beverages and cigarettes with a 3.

05 percent increase, and housing and construction materials with a 2.44 percent increase.

Compared to September, the index grew by 0.15 percent, contributed by price hikes for nine out of the 11 items in the calculation basket. The increase was driven by factors such as rising house rent triggered by increasing demand, and increasing tuition fees in some schools for the new academic year 2022-2023, according to the office.

