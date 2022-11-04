UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's CPI Up 2.89 Pct In 10 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Vietnam's CPI up 2.89 pct in 10 months

HANOI,Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Vietnam's consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.89 percent year on year in the first 10 months of this year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Saturday.

In the January-October period, items posting the most significant price hikes included transport with a 13.59 percent rise, beverages and cigarettes with a 3.

05 percent increase, and housing and construction materials with a 2.44 percent increase.

Compared to September, the index grew by 0.15 percent, contributed by price hikes for nine out of the 11 items in the calculation basket. The increase was driven by factors such as rising house rent triggered by increasing demand, and increasing tuition fees in some schools for the new academic year 2022-2023, according to the office.

Related Topics

Rent Price September Housing

Recent Stories

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

50 minutes ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.