Vietnam's CPI Up 3.02 Pct In 11 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

HANOI, Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :-- Vietnam's consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.02 percent year on year in the first 11 months of this year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Tuesday.

In the January-November period, items posting the most significant price hikes include transport with a 12.37 percent rise, beverages and cigarettes with a 3.

09 percent increase, and housing and construction materials with a 2.75 percent increase.

Compared to October, the index grew by 0.39 percent in November, contributed by price hikes for eight out of the 11 items in the calculation basket. The increase was driven by factors such as fuel price adjustments and rising house rent triggered by increasing demand, according to the office.

In 2021, Vietnam saw the CPI rise 1.84 percent compared to the previous year, the lowest level since 2016

