Vietnam's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Another New High

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Vietnam's daily COVID-19 cases hit another new high

HANOI, Aug. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported a daily new high of 14,224 COVID-19 cases on Monday, surpassing the previous record of 12,920 posted four days ago, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections included 14,219 locally transmitted and five imported, which altogether brought the country's total tally to 449,489, with 11,064 deaths, the ministry said.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 6,050 in Binh Duong province, 5,889 in Ho Chi Minh City, and 524 in Long An province.

As many as 228,816 patients have so far recovered, up 9,014 from Sunday, while over 19.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

As of Monday, Vietnam has registered a total of 445,291 locally transmitted cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said.

