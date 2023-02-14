UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister Visits Riyadh Chamber Commerce

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Vietnam's deputy Foreign Minister visits Riyadh chamber commerce

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Member of the board of Directors of Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Riyadh Al-Zamil has received at the chamber headquarters Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Quang Hieu on Tuesday.

The two sides discussed trade and economic cooperation between their countries, as well as the possibility of increasing the volume of trade and establishing joint investment projects by taking advantage of investment opportunities in the two countries.

The delegation was briefed about the economic transformations taking place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the achievements made following the directives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

