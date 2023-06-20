HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) --:Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's southern economic hub, has rolled out a plan to boost foreign direct investment inflows into high technology sectors and to encourage global investors to bring updated technology through incentives, Vietnam news Agency reported on Tuesday.

The city's department of planning and investment said by 2025, the city is set to attract at least 3 billion U.S. Dollars in several high-technology projects including scientific research and innovation activities.