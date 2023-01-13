UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Economy To Face More Headwinds This Year: Report

Published January 13, 2023

Vietnam's economy to face more headwinds this year: report

HANOI, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :-- Vietnam's economic outlook is expected to be more volatile than last year, with GDP growth expected to reach 6.83 percent and inflation of 3.69 percent in its best case scenario, according to a recent report.

In a worse case scenario, the economy might expand 6.47 percent and inflation might reach 4.08 percent this year, local Vietnam news daily reported on Friday, citing a report of the Central Institute for Economic Management.

Challenges Vietnam will face include the spread of COVID-19 variants and new diseases, the ongoing inflationary pressures, and increasing geopolitical competition, the report said.

If macroeconomic stability is maintained, Vietnam can continue to reform and promote fiscal and monetary measures to help restore economic growth, said the report.

Economic growth will depend significantly on the ability to diversify export markets, take advantage of opportunities from free trade agreements and manage risks associated with the downtrend of regional currencies against the U.S. Dollars, according to the report.

